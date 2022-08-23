Temps keep climbing; Storms more likely tomorrow

It's nice to get a break from the storms for a little while!

High pressure will keep it hot and dry across most of the area today. Any thunderstorms that develop will be isolated and mainly confined to the mountains.

Moisture will move back in and bring a chance of more showers and thunderstorms Wednesday & Thursday. They'll be most likely across the south and aren't expected to be as strong as they were over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s