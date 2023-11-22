Thanksgiving storm expected to bring snow and rain across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — As you carve your turkeys and dive into pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving, be prepared for a storm right around the corner that is expected to bring snow to mountains and valleys through the holiday weekend.

Ahead of the storm, you may notice bad air in northern areas as an inversion settles in Wednesday ahead of the holiday. Hazy skies will not stick around for long as a strong, cold storm moves into the Beehive State.

It's expected the storm will hit Thursday evening, beginning with valley rain and mountain snow in the North.

A winter weather advisory has been put in place for areas of eastern Utah and the mountains from 5 p.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Friday.

On Friday morning, the storm will arrive in full force, delivering even more snow to the valleys and mountains. Experts predict six inches to a foot of snow in the upper Cottonwoods while valley accumulation is uncertain.

Other mountains could get anywhere from four to ten inches of snow while the Wasatch Back may receive two to five inches.

In southern Utah, there's a slight chance of showers, but the storm will stay mostly in northern and central areas of the state.

Snow will likely switch over to rain by Friday afternoon as the sun warms things up.

FOX 13 News

The snowy Black Friday could cause issues for travelers heading home after Thanksgiving, so be prepared for slow traffic on the roads and a potentially busy airport.

In addition, it may be time to put your snow brush back in the car and pull out the boots if you're planning on doing some shopping this holiday weekend.

Through Friday into Saturday, temperatures will continue to be well below the average for this time of year and mountain snow will linger. Things start to clear out Saturday, but cold temperatures will be sticking around.