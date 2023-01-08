The calm before the storm

Two storms on the way.

The first storm hits Northern Utah Sunday afternoon and it looks to bring light showers.

A bigger storm moves in late Monday through Tuesday.

This will bring statewide precipitation with rain in the valleys and significant snow accumulations for all mountains.

Temperatures will remain above average over the next week.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with 20% chance of rain. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday Night: Slight chance for rain/snow. Lows: Upper 30s.

Monday: Late afternoon showers. Highs: Mid 40s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s