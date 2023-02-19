The calm between the storms

A weak front brought a few light snow showers overnight with some lingering flurries for the mountains through Monday. The next big winter storm will hit the state on Tuesday.

Initially, it will bring a mixture of rain and snow before quickly switching to all snow Tuesday night. This storm looks to stack up 2-3 feet of snow for the mountains with several inches for the valleys.

Treacherous travel will be experienced Wednesday through Thursday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some haze. Highs: Low 40s.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Low 30s.

Monday. Mostly cloudy. Highs Low 40s.

St. George

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny.. Highs: Low 60s