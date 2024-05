A mostly dry cold front will keep it cool today, although a few showers will pop up over Central Utah. Temps will gradually climb over the next few days with warmer weather expected by Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & cooler. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.



Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cooler. Lows: Near 50.