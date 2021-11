This morning was the first freeze of fall along the Wasatch Front. Cold, dry air is in place today but high pressure building tomorrow will bring warmer weather on Thursday & Friday. A weak storm will brush by on Saturday and bring a slight chance of showers across Northern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & cool. Highs: Low 40s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.