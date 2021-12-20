The haze before the snow

High pressure will be in place across the state which means an increase of haze for inversion-prone areas. Hazy sunshine and cold temperatures will be around until our next storm. A wet storm hits late Wednesday which will bring rain showers initially on Thursday. However, rain changes over to snow on Friday with new snow expected for Christmas. Several inches is expected for the mountains with concerns for traveling from Thursday thru Saturday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Low 30s

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: near 20

Monday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Low 30s