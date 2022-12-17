The Haze Craze

With a blast of cold air from last storm, a valley inversion is quickly setting up across Northern Utah. Hazy conditions expected through mid week until our next storm.

Two storms look to hit on Wednesday and Friday. These systems will mainly impact Northern Utah bringing snow showers for valleys and mountains.

Both storms are fairly weak but will have enough energy to keep the air mixed out.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: Near 30.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear Lows: Low teens.

Sunday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Near 30.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 40s

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.