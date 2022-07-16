The heat is back

High pressure strengthens and residual monsoon moisture will be in place for the weekend. Temperatures return to the triple digits across Northern Utah with excessive heat expected for Sunday.

Monsoon moisture will be in place across the south for Saturday with a chance for isolated thunderstorms.

That moisture moves northward through Sunday with a chance of some rain and thunderstorms across the Wasatch Front for Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 101.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 70s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and hot. Highs: Near 105.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny and very hot. Highs: Near 106.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Toasty with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: Near 109.