Dangerously hot this weekend!

Posted at 5:26 AM, Jul 14, 2023
High pressure building over Utah will keep it hot & dry for the next several days. The hottest weather so far this year expected by the end of the weekend. Heat-related illness will be a concern.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night:  Clear.  Lows:  Upper 60s.
Saturday:  Sunny & warmer.  Highs:  Mid 90s.
Sunday:  Sunny & hot.  Highs:  Near 103.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny & very hot.  Highs:  Near 110
Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 70s.
Saturday:  Sunny & very hot.  Highs:  Near 112.
Sunday:  Sunny & very hot.  Highs:  Near 113.

    




    
    
    
