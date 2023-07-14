Dangerously hot this weekend!

High pressure building over Utah will keep it hot & dry for the next several days. The hottest weather so far this year expected by the end of the weekend. Heat-related illness will be a concern.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.



Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 110

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 112.

Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 113.