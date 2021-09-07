The holiday is over, but the hot weather isn't!

Smoke will increase across Northern & Central Utah today and drift in the south tonight. A ridge of high pressure will keep it hot and dry through at least Thursday. Cooler weather is expected by the end of the week with showers and thunderstorms possible across the north this weekend. The best chance will be over the mountains, but they could drift over some of the valleys as well.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny and smoky. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 106.

Tuesday Night: Clear with increasing smoke. Lows: Near 70.