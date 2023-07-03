Watch Now
The hottest temps so far this year!

Posted at 5:22 AM, Jul 03, 2023
If you like it hot, you'll love the forecast! High pressure will keep it hot & dry, with isolated PM t-storms bringing a chance of gusty winds. More of the same tomorrow, except slightly cooler.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.

Independence Day: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM thunderstorms, some of which could bring gusty winds. Highs: Near 90.

Fireworks Forecast: Mostly clear. NW winds 10-20 mph. Temps: Low to mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 110.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Independence Day: Sunny, hot, & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 106.

Fireworks Forecast: Clear. SW winds 10-20 mph. Temps: Low to Mid 90s.

