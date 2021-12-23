The inversion ends; Stormy weather pattern begins

The first in a series of winter storms will move across Utah later tonight. Out ahead of it, a SW flow will keep bring warmer weather and a lot of moisture. The storm will bring mainly rain to the valleys, but heavy snow to the mountains. That combined with strong gusty winds will make travel difficult over the mountain passes, especially from this afternoon through early Friday. Besides getting much needed snow at the resorts and helping out the water supply, this storm is breaking up the inversion and bringing better air quality! More storms will move through over the holiday weekend and into the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Cloudy & breezy with rain most likely by afternoon & evening. South winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain & snow showers after midnight with little or no accumulation on the valley floor. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Rain. Lows: Upper 40s.