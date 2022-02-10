The inversion is sticking around; Chance of storms next week

If you feel like you're walking around in a haze again today, that's because you are! With inversions still firmly in place, pollution is still trapped in the valleys with poor visibility.

Otherwise, it'll be sunny and mild today. As bad as it might look outside, temperatures along the Wasatch Front will be several degabove average for early February.

It looks like a storm will finally move in by next Tuesday. It might just bring some light rain and snow, but at the very least is expected to break up the inversion and scour out the smog.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Haze. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.