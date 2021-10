High pressure will build over the area and bring warmer, dry weather through the end of the week. A weak weather system will brush by on Sunday and could bring a few light showers to the north. Showers are more likely next Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Near 60.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.