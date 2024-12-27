The last weekend of 2024 will be stormy!

The last weekend of 2024 will be a wet one! Not the best news if you're traveling, but I think you'll be happy if you're hitting the slopes!
A series of storms will bring mainly valley rain & heavy mountain snow to Northern Utah through Monday. After some pockets of light rain & snow today, Southern Utah will mostly be dry this weekend.
Cooler, dry weather is expected by New Year's Eve.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Rain & snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.
Friday Night: Rain changing to a rain/snow mix overnight. Lows: Mid 30s.
Saturday: Rain/snow mix in the morning, then rainy in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.
Sunday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Near 60.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app