The last weekend of 2024 will be stormy!

The last weekend of 2024 will be a wet one! Not the best news if you're traveling, but I think you'll be happy if you're hitting the slopes!

A series of storms will bring mainly valley rain & heavy mountain snow to Northern Utah through Monday. After some pockets of light rain & snow today, Southern Utah will mostly be dry this weekend.

Cooler, dry weather is expected by New Year's Eve.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Rain & snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Rain changing to a rain/snow mix overnight.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
Saturday:  Rain/snow mix in the morning, then rainy in the afternoon.  Highs:  Mid 40s.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon.  Highs:  Low 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Becoming mostly sunny.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
Saturday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Upper 50s.
Sunday:  Becoming sunny.  Highs:  Near 60.
