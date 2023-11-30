The next storm is an inversion-breaker!

Cloudy, cold, & hazy today! A series of storms will move through this weekend, breaking up the inversion & bringing the possibility of significant snow. Be prepared for winter driving conditions!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning and hazy through the day. Highs: Near 40.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows: Upper 20s.

Friday: Snow likely with little accumulation expected. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs: Low 50s.