Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The next storm is an inversion-breaker!

Posted at 5:23 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 07:27:52-05

Cloudy, cold, & hazy today! A series of storms will move through this weekend, breaking up the inversion & bringing the possibility of significant snow. Be prepared for winter driving conditions!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning and hazy through the day. Highs: Near 40.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows: Upper 20s.

Friday: Snow likely with little accumulation expected. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night:  Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy after midnight.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
Friday:  Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain.  Highs:  Low 50s.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere