The rain is back...along with gusty winds & mountain snow!

A strong cold front will move across the north this afternoon then stall out over Central UT this evening. Valley rain & mountain snow could be heavy at times. Gusty winds are expected across SW Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. Rain is most likely in the afternoon along with a slight chance of t-storms. South winds 15-25 mph in the morning, shifting to the NW in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Becoming partly cloudy overnight. SW winds 15-25 mph in the evening. Lows: Upper 40s.