The rest of the holiday weekend will be hot!

Posted at 5:58 AM, Jul 05, 2024

High pressure building over the area will keep it hot & dry for the next several days. Near record heat is possible in the south this weekend & across the rest of Utah by the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night:  Clear.  Lows:  Mid 60s.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Low 90s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Low 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny & hot.  Highs:  Near 107.
Friday Night:  Clear.  Lows:  Lower 70s.
Saturday:  Sunny & very hot.  Highs:  Near 110.
Sunday:  Sunny & very hot.  Highs:  Near 112.

    




    
    
    
