The rest of the holiday weekend will be hot!

High pressure building over the area will keep it hot & dry for the next several days. Near record heat is possible in the south this weekend & across the rest of Utah by the middle of next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 90.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 107.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 70s.
Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 110.
Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 112.