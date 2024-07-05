The rest of the holiday weekend will be hot!

High pressure building over the area will keep it hot & dry for the next several days. Near record heat is possible in the south this weekend & across the rest of Utah by the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 90.



Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 107.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 110.

Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 112.