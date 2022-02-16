The snow is back; Getting colder

We're finally getting some snow!

A weak weather system will move across Utah and SW Wyoming today, bringing another round of mainly light snow. In Northern Utah, snow will be most likely from late morning through mid afternoon. Less than an inch is expected in most valleys with 2-5 inches possible in the mountains.

As the storm moves south, light snow will be most likely across parts of Central Utah from late afternoon into the evening. Snow showers could linger over the mountains tonight. But as the storms moves south into Arizona, most of it will taper off.

It's going to get a lot colder than it has been for the last several days, so you might need a heavier coat today and tomorrow!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & colder with a 50% chance of snow. Highs: Upper 30s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.