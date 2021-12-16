The snow just keeps coming!

A weak weather system will bring more snow to Northern Utah through Friday morning. 8-14" will be possible in the Northern Mountains with 2-5" possible along the Northern Wasatch Front and Cache Valley, with more on the benches. Lighter amounts are expected south of I-80, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Because surface temperatures are already so cold, even light snow could make for some very slick conditions. Most snow will taper off this evening, although a few showers could linger over the mountains and in the far north into early Friday morning. It will be dry and very cold this weekend with a good chance of valley inversions developing.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Cloudy & cold with snow most likely in the afternoon and evening. An inch possible on the valley floor by evening. Highs: Low 30s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Snow most likely before 8pm, then decreasing overnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.