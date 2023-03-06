The snow keeps coming!

Most snow will gradually taper off through the morning, however light snow showers could linger across the north much of the day. Active weather is expected this week as more storms move through.

The brunt of the storm was last night - but winter alerts expire at 11 a.m., so a little more accumulation is possible in northern and central Utah.

Most of the snow through the morning will be from I-80 South into Utah County.

In the afternoon, quiet weather is expected, meaning the evening commute will be a lot easier for drivers.

Throughout the entire day, chilly weather will stick around with temperatures well below average.

A few more storms will keep snow going through the first half of the week before a brief break on Thursday.

The break doesn't last long though as more rain and snow is expected on Friday and Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow most likely in the morning, then flurries in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 30s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.