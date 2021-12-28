The Weather Authority: Much colder with lingering snow showers

Ending 2021 with a bang!

A strong cold front plowed through the Beehive State overnight.

As of right now, Tuesday morning, most of the snow showers have tapered off in Northern Utah, they continue to push through Central and Southern UT.

The big concern will be the cold along the Wasatch Front -- This will make the roads icy after last night's storm, potentially making a dangerous morning commute.

Temperatures will be dropping to the teens along the Wasatch Front this morning!

Today is cloudy and COLDER with lingering snow showers (they will be on and off). A few more snow showers are possible this afternoon in Northern UT.

Snow could even develop in St. George this morning where it could stick to the grassy areas.

Winter driving in all mountains of Utah.

Other concerns -- Central and Southern UT, including the I-15 corridor, Also SR-9 through Zion National Park.

Lingering snow showers throughout the week with ANOTHER stronger storm New Year's Eve.