Watch
Weather

Actions

The Weather Authority | Valley haze moves back in before another series of storms

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 07:55:34-05

St George is staying dry all week -- and warming up each day!

Another cold/frigid start (15 to 20 degrees) -- but things will be warming up starting today!

Today we're dealing with clouds and some pesky haze this afternoon.

It'll feel warmer than yesterday (in the mid 30s in SLC).

Inversions are trying to strengthen today, but that'll be short lived!

We will be in the orange unhealthy for sensitive groups category. It is going to be widespread this afternoon!

We have a series of storms that are going to clip Northern UT throughout the week.

Storm #1: Scattered rain and snow showers Tuesday afternoon.

Storm #2: More potent storm brings heavier snow to the mountains Wednesday, snow possible in the morning in SLC with rain/snow mix in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere