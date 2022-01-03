The Weather Authority | Valley haze moves back in before another series of storms

St George is staying dry all week -- and warming up each day!

Another cold/frigid start (15 to 20 degrees) -- but things will be warming up starting today!

Today we're dealing with clouds and some pesky haze this afternoon.

It'll feel warmer than yesterday (in the mid 30s in SLC).

Inversions are trying to strengthen today, but that'll be short lived!

We will be in the orange unhealthy for sensitive groups category. It is going to be widespread this afternoon!

We have a series of storms that are going to clip Northern UT throughout the week.

Storm #1: Scattered rain and snow showers Tuesday afternoon.

Storm #2: More potent storm brings heavier snow to the mountains Wednesday, snow possible in the morning in SLC with rain/snow mix in the afternoon.