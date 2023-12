A ridge of high pressure will keep it dry & hazy through the rest of the week. A storm will help break down the ridge this weekend, allowing weak, mainly dry storms to drift through early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Haze. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.