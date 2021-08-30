Watch
Thick smoke today; Storms in the south tomorrow

Posted at 5:55 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 08:35:20-04

Smoke from western wildfires will continue to impact much of the area. The thickest smoke today will be across Northern Utah and SW Wyoming. Monsoonal moisture combined with remnant moisture from former Hurricane Nora will spread into SW Utah Tuesday, then across much of the state Wednesday. Heavy rain will be possible and could lead to flash flooding.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & smoky. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with more patchy smoke. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Mid 70s.

