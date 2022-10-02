Thunderstorm and flash flood concerns for parts of Utah

Another active day with the possibility of flash flooding across central, southern, and eastern Utah.

A front is moving through the state which will keep a chance of thunderstorms going for southern Utah through Monday. The north stays dry with temperatures on the rise.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 50s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday Night: Chance for thunderstorms. Lows: Mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.