Thunderstorms expected after mild start

Despite a slight chance for mountain showers, conditions will improve briefly today as an unseasonably cold atmospheric flow weakens.

Temperatures will return to the 60s and 70s for the next 48 hours before trending well below average by Sunday. Winds will remain calm for the start of the weekend, but will gradually increase as another potent storm system tracks westward.

Ahead of the front, showers with possible thunderstorms can be expected by Saturday afternoon. By midday Saturday, northern Utah will pick up wind gusts around 30 mph while central and southern Utah could see gusts reach 50 mph.

Soaking showers will return to northern Utah by late weekend. Model guidance suggests the heaviest precipitation will happen Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the potential of a few showers lingering into Monday.

Temperatures will stay below average until high pressure builds back in by the middle of the work week. Daytime highs will return to the 80s for northern Utah and the 90s for southern Utah by Thursday.

