Thunderstorms possible; Some could bring heavy rain

Unsettled weather will continue with afternoon & evening thunderstorms and overnight showers through late Thursday. Some storms could bring heavy rain before it dries out on Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers are possible in the morning, but are most likely along with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with showers & t-storms possible. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.