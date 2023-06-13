Watch Now
Thunderstorms possible; Some could bring heavy rain

Posted at 5:57 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 07:58:59-04

Unsettled weather will continue with afternoon & evening thunderstorms and overnight showers through late Thursday. Some storms could bring heavy rain before it dries out on Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers are possible in the morning, but are most likely along with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with showers & t-storms possible. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 60.

    




    
    
    
