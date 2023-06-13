Thunderstorms possible; Some could bring heavy rain

Unsettled weather will continue with afternoon & evening thunderstorms and overnight showers through late Thursday. Some storms could bring heavy rain before it dries out on Friday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers are possible in the morning, but are most likely along with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 70s.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with showers & t-storms possible. Lows: Upper 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.