Thursday storm may make for tricky driving throughout the day

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm rolling into Utah Thursday will deliver snow to the mountains and rain to the valleys, which could make for difficult driving conditions in certain areas of the state.

The largest weather impacts will likely hit during the morning commute but will linger through the early afternoon.

Winter driving conditions will mainly impact mountain passes as areas such as Alta are expected to get between six to ten inches of fresh powder during Thursday's storm.

Snowy conditions will linger in mountain areas into early Friday morning, so it'll be a full day of active weather.

The Utah Department of Transportation warned that certain routes, such as Interstate 15 from the Idaho border to North Ogden, as well as the entire route of Interstate 84 and Interstate 80 from Parleys Canyon to the Wyoming border could see travel impacts due to the weather.

For the most part, it's expected snow will stay in the mountains while valleys will get rain or slush.

If valleys get snow during the morning hours, little accumulation is expected.

By the afternoon, stormy weather will switch over to rain entirely in the valleys before tapering off in the early evening hours.

On Friday, the storm moves on and ushers in a quiet weekend of weather across Utah with mild conditions.