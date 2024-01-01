2024 is off to a smoggy start!

2024 is off to a smoggy and clear start across Utah but a pattern change will soon arrive, bringing loads of snow to the Beehive State.

Along the Wasatch Front, inversion conditions hang around, bringing unhealthy air for sensitive groups on Monday and Tuesday.

Utah saw temps in the high 20s and 30s early Monday morning, but it'll warm up slightly with a high of 42 expected in Salt Lake City and 55 degrees in St. George.

A series of storms are starting to move into Utah this week. The first storm will have more of an impact in central and southern Utah after splitting around northern areas of the state. That storm will be knocking on the doorstep on Thursday.

An even STRONGER storm will impact all of Utah during the first weekend of 2024. Snow will blanket Utah Saturday night into Sunday and even through the early hours of Monday. After a little break, another storm is expected to move in next Wednesday.

While it's a quiet first week of 2024, some winter action is coming soon!