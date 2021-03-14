A break from the snow for now

Bringing some sunshine and warmer temps for Sunday, at least across northern and western Utah. Eastern Utah will see a chance of rain/snow showers. Everyone stays dry for Monday. Things quickly change Monday night as another storm rolls through the state.
Salt Lake City
- Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs: Mid 50s
- Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s
- Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs: Near 60
St. George
- Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60..
- Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.
- Monday: Increasing clouds with an evening shower. Highs: Mid 60s.