A break from the snow for now

Bringing some sunshine and warmer temps for Sunday, at least across northern and western Utah. Eastern Utah will see a chance of rain/snow showers. Everyone stays dry for Monday. Things quickly change Monday night as another storm rolls through the state.

Salt Lake City



Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs: Mid 50s

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs: Near 60

St. George

