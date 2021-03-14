Menu

A break from the snow for now

Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 20:25:23-04

Bringing some sunshine and warmer temps for Sunday, at least across northern and western Utah. Eastern Utah will see a chance of rain/snow showers. Everyone stays dry for Monday. Things quickly change Monday night as another storm rolls through the state.

Salt Lake City

  • Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs: Mid 50s
  • Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s
  • Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs: Near 60

St. George

  • Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60..
  • Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.
  • Monday: Increasing clouds with an evening shower. Highs: Mid 60s.
