A break from the storms for now

Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 21, 2021
It's a cool Sunday across the state. Lingering light lake enhanced showers are a possibility across Davis and Salt Lake Counties for Sunday. A break for Monday before the next storms hits early Tuesday morning bringing a mixture of rain and snow across the state.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Slight chance for showers and cool. Highs: Mid 40s.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 30s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.

St. George
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs: Low 60s.

