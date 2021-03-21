A break from the storms for now

It's a cool Sunday across the state. Lingering light lake enhanced showers are a possibility across Davis and Salt Lake Counties for Sunday. A break for Monday before the next storms hits early Tuesday morning bringing a mixture of rain and snow across the state.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Slight chance for showers and cool. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.