As a cold front moves through the state, expect cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. It stays sunny both Sunday and Monday. The next storm hits Tuesday bringing a mixture of rain, snow, winds, and cool temps.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunn and cooler. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.