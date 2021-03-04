A fast-moving storm!

Menu

A storm crossing Southern and Central Utah in the morning will bring a chance of light valley rain and mountain snow showers. Most of these will be south of I-80 and will taper off by midday. High pressure will build on Friday and bring a big warm-up in time for the weekend. A cooler, more active weather pattern will develop next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: A chance of morning rain showers, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

