A few flurries this morning!

If you're headed out to your thanksgiving feast this morning, you might see a few flurries as a cold front moves through Utah.

The snow won't be a huge travel concern, but it will help clean out the air across the Wasatch front.

As a cold front passes through Utah, the snow will easily stick to the roads, so you might need to slow down a little for slick spots.

Things will dry out this afternoon.

High temperatures in Salt Lake will be around 43 degrees and in St. George highs will be around 56 degrees.

For your Thanksgiving forecast, things will be sunny and breezy in Southern Utah tomorrow with a high of 57 degrees.

In Northern Utah, Thanksgiving will be sunny and dry with a high temperature of 42 degrees.

A new storm moves into Utah on Monday, so get your holiday shopping done this weekend!