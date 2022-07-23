A hot day throughout the entire state - be prepared!

SALT LAKE CITY — Heat is the weather word of the day today. High temperatures will once again reach above 100 in the valleys of Utah, especially Southeastern and South-Central Utah, where it will be above 105.

While the heat will remain the primary issue along the Wasatch Front, we have Monsoon moisture moving northward out of Mexico and Arizona.

The Four Corners high-pressure system will push this moisture northward into Southern and Eastern Utah starting Sunday. Some very heavy flash flooding rain is likely on Monday and Tuesday. Those with plans to hike in the slot canyons should postpone their hikes this week, or if you go, make sure you are aware of the weather patterns around you.

For much of Southern and Eastern Utah, the Monsoon will bring welcomed rain. This will cool temperatures to more than 10 degrees below average. In Northern Utah, and along the Wasatch Front, the high-pressure ridge will keep heat building all week. Highs will be 5 to 10 degrees above average and there is less than a 10% chance for a thunderstorm Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The ultra-long-range computer models indicate Monsoon moisture will move north across much of Utah the last days of July and the first week of August. This will be very welcome during this prolonged drought. Rainfall this time of the year not only keeps us from using precious reservoir water, but it keeps the dry forests and grasslands from igniting into wildfires as readily.