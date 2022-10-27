A little snow this morning, clear for the next few days!

Waking up early in Northern Utah, you may have seen a few snowflakes! But the weather is once again taking a turn for the next few days and will be perfect for Halloween.

Lake effect snow hit some areas on the West side this morning and a few flurries were seen across Salt Lake County.

About eight inches of snow fell at Alta overnight and this morning and even more snow fell in other areas of the Wasatch mountains.

Temperatures are in the high 30s waking up Thursday in Northern Utah and 49 degrees in St. George.

Winds in Southern Utah will keep things chilly throughout the morning.

You can expect the high temperature to be 49 degrees in Salt Lake City and 67 in St. George.

A warming trend over the next several days across the state will jump temperatures up to 70 degrees in Southern Utah by Saturday and in the upper 50s in Northern Utah.