A short break from storms today

We get a break from the storms today, but that won't last long.

It'll feel a bit warmer this afternoon in the upper 30s across the Wasatch Front with plenty of clouds and peaks of sunshine.

For southwest Utah, there's a chance for light rain and snow late in the day.

The next storm drops in on Thursday. It'll be warm, cloudy and breezy ahead of it. Late in the day, we start with snow in the mountains and rain in the valleys.

As colder air surges in overnight, the rain changes over to snow Friday morning. This could make things slick and slushy for the drive Friday morning.

We'll see significant snow in the mountains!

The weekend brings quiet weather with clouds and sunshine in the upper 30s to low 40s.