High pressure will build across the area today, bringing warm and dry weather for the second half of the week. Breezy conditions could lead to an increase in fire danger on Friday. A cold front will move in Friday night and usher in much cooler weather for the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 60.