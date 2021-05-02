A temporary cool down

A cool front continues to move through the state Sunday. This will brings some clouds and a chance for some brief scattered afternoon showers across the state. Temps will be below average on Sunday but will steadily climb throughout the week.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a chance for a shower. Highs: Low 60s.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.
St. George
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Low 80s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs: Upper 70s.