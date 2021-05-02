Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A temporary cool down

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:09 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 11:09:21-04

A cool front continues to move through the state Sunday. This will brings some clouds and a chance for some brief scattered afternoon showers across the state. Temps will be below average on Sunday but will steadily climb throughout the week.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a chance for a shower. Highs: Low 60s.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

St. George
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Low 80s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs: Upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere