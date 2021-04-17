A weekend warm up

The weekend starts off warmer and dry. Temps look to be slightly below average on Saturday but getting closer to a normal range on Sunday. Sunny through the weekend with a weak storm hitting Monday afternoon, which looks to bring a slight chance of rain.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny and cool. Highs: Upper 50s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 40.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 60s.