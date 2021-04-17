Watch
A weekend warm up

Posted at 9:21 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 11:21:33-04

The weekend starts off warmer and dry. Temps look to be slightly below average on Saturday but getting closer to a normal range on Sunday. Sunny through the weekend with a weak storm hitting Monday afternoon, which looks to bring a slight chance of rain.

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Sunny and cool. Highs: Upper 50s.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 40.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 60s.

St. George
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

