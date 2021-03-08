A windy start to the week!

South winds will increase today, keeping it very warm and creating areas of blow dust in the afternoon. A cold front will slide across Northern Utah tonight. Rain showers will develop in the evening and then change to light snow overnight. Most precipitation will taper off tomorrow morning and then re-develop Tuesday afternoon. It will get a lot colder over the next few days as a more active weather pattern develops.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & warmer. South winds 20-30 mph. Blowing dust is possible this afternoon. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Cloudy with rain showers in the evening. Light snow overnight with light amounts down to benches. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. SW winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Low 40s.