Another nice spring day

We'll be holding on to the sunshine and warmer temperatures for a couple of more days.
A cold front hits on Tuesday, bringing some cooler temperatures and a chance for showers for northern and central Utah. Initially, it will be rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. However, on Wednesday there could be a scattered mix of rain and snow showers.
A beneficial temperature drop will help slow the flow of the spring runoff.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Sunny and a little breezy. Highs: Near 70.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.
Monday. Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Near 70.
St. George
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 80.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.