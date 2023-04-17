Another nice spring day

We'll be holding on to the sunshine and warmer temperatures for a couple of more days.

A cold front hits on Tuesday, bringing some cooler temperatures and a chance for showers for northern and central Utah. Initially, it will be rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. However, on Wednesday there could be a scattered mix of rain and snow showers.

A beneficial temperature drop will help slow the flow of the spring runoff.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny and a little breezy. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

Monday. Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Near 70.