It'll be another perfect summer day across Utah as a northwest flow will keep things cool and clear.

The cooler summer weather will stick around through the holiday but things will start to heat up Saturday and Sunday as a bulging ridge of high pressure takes over.

Wednesday, sunshine and puffy clouds will be the main story as northern Utah stays in the mid to high 80s and southern Utah remains in the triple digits.

Salt Lake City high temperatures

Wednesday: 89

Thursday: 86

Friday: 89