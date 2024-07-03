Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Another perfect summer day!

Posted at 6:37 AM, Jul 03, 2024

It'll be another perfect summer day across Utah as a northwest flow will keep things cool and clear.

The cooler summer weather will stick around through the holiday but things will start to heat up Saturday and Sunday as a bulging ridge of high pressure takes over.

Wednesday, sunshine and puffy clouds will be the main story as northern Utah stays in the mid to high 80s and southern Utah remains in the triple digits.

Salt Lake City high temperatures
Wednesday: 89
Thursday: 86
Friday: 89

St. George high temperatures
Wednesday: 106
Thursday: 107
Friday: 108

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere