SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Rain most likely in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy by afternoon with a chance showers and isolated thunderstorms. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Showers and winds decrease in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.