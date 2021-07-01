Another round of late day thunderstorms

A weakening weather system over northern Utah will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms to much of the state today. Some of the storms could bring heavy rain. By Friday, drier air will spread into Utah from the southwest. Temperatures will be warmer over the weekend and into next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with any rain showers ending. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

