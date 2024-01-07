Another winter storm moves in tonight!

A potent cold front and area of low pressure digs into Utah tonight bringing with it heavy snow for much of the state and very gusty winds. Expect travel to deteriorate quickly after about midnight. Generally speaking, lower locations and valleys will receive around 3-6 inches of snow by late Sunday night including St. George which will also see some snow on the lighter end of accumulations. Mountain locations should see around 6-16 inches of snow with localized higher totals in the Cottonwoods. Snow should start to begin tonight around 10-midnight and become heavy by morning. Gusty winds at 20-30 mph are likely with blowing snow tomorrow. A very active pattern continues this week with several bursts of snow mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Cloudy with gusty wind. Snow beginning around 10 p.m. to midnight. Lows around 25.

Sunday: Snow and gusty winds 10-20 mph. Accumulations around 3-6 inches in most valley locations. High of 32.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. Lows around 18.

Monday: Few snow showers in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s.