April showers and windy weather

After a beautiful weekend, we have some changes on the way.

Expect clouds and wind to increase on Monday ahead of a cold front. West winds will increase to 20-30 mph during the later part of Monday with gusts as high as 50-60 mph. The strong winds will unfortunately kick up blowing dust during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain will develop on Monday night with higher elevation snows expected generally above 8000 feet.

Some snow will reach the valley floor as the cold air settles in on Tuesday morning but accumulations will be light. The storm is quick-moving and will be out of the area by Tuesday evening and the remainder of the week should be clear of precipitation.

The cold air sticks around on Wednesday but then we return to high pressure and above-average temperatures to close the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Monday: Increasing clouds becoming mostly cloudy. Winds increasing the afternoon to 15-25 mph. Highs around 60. Wind gusts possible to 45 mph in the later part of the day.

Monday Night: Rain developing in Northern Utah with high elevation snow. West winds shifting to NW 20-30 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph or higher. Cross winds on highway 80 could be problematic.