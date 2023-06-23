Beautiful, warm start to Friday, but getting breezy this afternoon

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday will be the start of a beautiful, warm weather weekend in Utah, but it'll get a bit breezy by the afternoon.

While clouds are in the forecast for the morning hours Friday, they will eventually clear out to sunny skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s, which is still below normal for areas along the Wasatch Front and St. George.

There is a chance for isolated storms and showers across parts of northern Utah on Friday afternoon, and gusty winds will be felt before evening.

The forecast for the weekend looks sunny, warm and dry for most of the state.